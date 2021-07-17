NORTH ADAMS — With more than 10 years of experience working at City Hall, Jennifer Macksey said friends would often ask her when she was going back.
“I often chuckle and say, 'The next time I return to City Hall, I will occupy the corner office,' " she said.
Now, she is trying to make that a reality.
Last week, Macksey took out papers to run for mayor, joining a field of candidates including Lynette Bond, Rachel Branch and Aprilyn Carsno. Mayor Tom Bernard is not seeking reelection this fall.
"I really believe it's time for me to give back to North Adams," Macksey said. "I was born, raised and educated here."
She has lived nearly her entire life in the city, attending the public schools and leaving only to attend Trinity College of Vermont, she said.
Currently, Macksey is assistant superintendent of operations and finance at the North Berkshire School Union. She previously was executive vice president of administration and finance at Southern Vermont College and worked as the director of student accounts and bursar at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Macksey highlighted her experience working for the city, which she said she started with selling stickers for the landfill. Later, she worked as treasurer and tax collector for eight years, and director of finance and chief procurement officer for five years.
“Municipal work has been a huge chunk of my professional career," she said. "I feel I can hit the ground running and move the city forward. I want to be able to restore accountability and develop clear policies and initiatives as we grow.”
In city government, she said, "departments need to be very responsive to the citizens and to businesses. I think in some areas that’s lacking now. I think people need to be able to go to City Hall and get their questions answered in a timely manner," she said, adding, "I am all about checks and balances and accountability. You have to answer to the taxpayers."
Macksey declined to give specifics about what changes she would make as mayor. "Before I make a formal statement, I am really focusing on organizing my campaign over the next few weeks. I will be announcing a full platform then.”
She is a registered Democrat, she said.
"However, I want to see see from all angles of the floor, so to say. My focus is working with people and collaborating," she said. "I want to work with everybody.”