NORTH ADAMS — Joshua Vallieres is leaving one political race and joining another.
The 21-year-old Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts student announced he is dropping out of the mayoral race and instead seeking a seat on the School Committee and endorsing Lynette Bond for mayor.
"North Adams Public Schools will be well served in having a recent graduate sitting at the table," Vallieres said in a statement.
Current Mayor Tom Bernard is not seeking a third term, and so far, mayoral candidates include Rachel Branch, Lynette Bond, Aprilyn Carsno and Jennifer Macksey.
In April, Vallieres was the first to take out papers for the city's mayoral race. At the time, the lifelong city resident described himself as a progressive Democrat who was inspired to run after learning of issues with the city's fire hydrant system.
Now, he's supporting Bond, a city Planning Board member and MCLA director of development for grants and research.
"Lynette Bond is qualified with an extensive background in grant procurement, something that can aid the city greatly in the years to come," Vallieres said in a statement. "I feel Lynette has the skill set needed to be an excellent mayor and leader for everyone in North Adams."
As of Tuesday, only two candidates — David Sookey and Emily Daunis — had taken out papers to run for the city's School Committee, according to records from the City Clerk's office.