NORTH ADAMS — A judge has rejected a plea agreement in the embezzlement case against the former executive director of the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum.
Colleen Janz, of Florida, who is accused of embezzling $31,000 from the Adams museum, was set to accept a continuance without a finding in her felony larceny case Wednesday.
Per the terms of the deal struck by Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington's office and defense lawyer Robert Kinzer, the larceny case would have been dismissed, and Janz would have avoided a felony conviction on her record, as long as she stayed out of trouble for 30 days and paid a $50 fee.
But, during a Wednesday hearing in Northern Berkshire District Court, Judge Paul M. Vrabel said he could not approve the agreement, saying that while it might have been appropriate for someone accused of shoplifting, it was not appropriate for someone accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her employer.
"That sets the bar rather low. So, you have to steal more than $31,000 to get a guilty finding?" Vrabel said of the deal. "If this is proven ... she could face incarceration. But, you’re not recommending it.”
Janz, 47, was fired in July 2018, after the museum discovered about $31,000 missing through a series of "suspicious transactions" over a period of nearly three years, according to a probable cause report. She had been executive director since 2012.
She has pleaded not guilty to a charge of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme, which carries a prison sentence of two to five years and a fine of up to $20,000 if convicted.
Based on the offense, Vrabel said he was surprised that Harrington's office did not seek a grand jury indictment in Janz's case, which would have elevated the matter to Superior Court, where more serious offenses are prosecuted.
"We send a drug addict who goes into a bank with a toy gun to state prison, and $31,000 for a 30-day CWOF?” the judge continued, referring to the type of agreement prosecutors offered to Janz.
Earlier in the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Kelly Samuels, in explaining the rationale for the deal, said Janz had no criminal record, and she noted the length of time the case has been pending in court, first initiated in September 2019.
“After speaking with defense counsel, the commonwealth acquiesced that a continuation without a finding to spare Ms. Janz the felony conviction could be a way to bring some resolution to this matter that’s been pending in the community for three years,” Samuels said.
Vrabel noted that perpetrators of crimes such as embezzlement often do not have criminal records, or else they likely wouldn't have been hired. Criminal sentencing, he said, is "about punishment, deterrence and rehabilitation," but the "sentence proposed does none of that."
"There's no rehabilitation, and there’s no punishment, and there's no deterrence to others in the community who might say, 'I can steal $30,000 and I’ll get a CWOF,' " he said. "The commonwealth has a duty to the people of Berkshire County, the people of the commonwealth, and Ms. Janz, and the Susan B. Anthony organization. I simply cannot agree to this. Mark it up for trial.”
A spokesman for the district attorney's office declined to comment.
A trial date was set for February 2022, but Janz might negotiate a new deal with prosecutors before that date.
The museum has sent out apologies to donors and vendors who hadn't been paid during Janz's tenure, and instituted new protocols for handling money and watching the books more closely.
Kinzer, the defense lawyer, told Vrabel that the biggest problem was lack of oversight and procedures at the museum. He said things were "kind of run very loosely."
For example, at times Janz had been told to "use the office card to compensate yourself for payroll." As she became busier, she fell further behind, to the point where she was using the museum's debit/credit card for "almost all of her expenses and trying to offset her payroll and travel reimbursements."
"Things snowballed, as she didn’t make a lot of money," he said. "Financially, times were very tough for her."
He said Janz later went on to work at the now-closed Museum of Dog and The Haiti Plunge.
Members of the board of directors for the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum also were opposed to the prosecution's recommended sentence. In a victim impact statement, the board said the deal enabled Janz "to avoid consequences" and would be viewed by Janz as "proof that she can indeed do as she pleases without any real repercussions, thus making her a continued threat to the community."
"The museum never expected financial reparation and, in consideration of her family, never wanted jail time for Ms. Janz," the board wrote. "All we ever asked for was a clear acknowledgement of guilt from Ms. Janz. The proposed plea is not a clear admission of guilt."
Three years later, the museum has not fully recovered from the reputational harm Janz's actions caused, wrote Carol Crossed, president of the museum's board of directors. She said Janz spent the museum's money online shopping, paying wedding expenses for her daughter, a cruise for two, personal utility bills and her car insurance.
Police said in a report that Janz started stealing small amounts of money as far back as 2015, and the amounts increased "significantly" over time.
Despite this, Crossed said Janz has continued to proclaim her innocence. The board also asked the court to order Janz to undergo a mental health evaluation.