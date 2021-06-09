NORTH ADAMS — The City Council has a new vice president.
Lisa Hall Blackmer was sworn in at Tuesday evening’s meeting after councilors elected her to the position. Councilors Keith Bona, Blackmer, Benjamin Lamb, Peter Oleskiewicz, Bryan Sapienza, Jessica Sweeney and Wayne Wilkinson voted yes.
Council President Jason LaForest and councilor Marie Harpin voted no.
Blackmer was first elected to council in 2007 and works as the tax collector and treasurer in Buckland.
Leadership changes came to the council after previous President Paul Hopkins stepped down in May. LaForest was sworn in as council president in late May, leaving the vice president position open.