ADAMS — Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will be the keynote speaker at Thursday's unveiling of the new statue of Susan B. Anthony in the recently renovated Town Common.
Sculptor Brian Hanlon will also be on hand to offer remarks during the ceremony, which will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The 8-foot-tall bronze statue depicts Anthony as she delivered the "Declaration of the Rights of the Women of the United States" outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia on July 4, 1876. A second figure depicts Anthony as a child of about 6.
The statue was commissioned by the Adams Suffrage Centennial Celebration Committee, whose volunteers raised the money for the project. It was installed at the Town Common last summer to mark her 200th birthday, but a formal unveiling was delayed by the pandemic.
The renovation of the common, largely funded by grants, included replacing and moving the gazebo, installing new walking paths and placing the statue near the previous site of the gazebo.
Anthony was born in Adams on Feb. 15, 1820, to Daniel Anthony and Lucy Read. The family left town when she was 6, but she has been cherished as a local daughter ever since her monumental efforts to reform the law to allow women to vote.