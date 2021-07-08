NORTH ADAMS — The field for the mayor's race just got a little bit more crowded.
Jennifer Macksey took out papers to run for the position on Thursday, the city clerk's office confirmed. She enters a race that includes Lynette Bond, Joshua Vallieres, Rachel Branch and Aprilyn Carsno. Current Mayor Tom Bernard is not seeking reelection this fall.
"More details to follow over the next few weeks," Macksey wrote in a Facebook post. "I am thrilled by all the support for my candidacy. Thank you, thank you, thank you!"
According to her Facebook profile, Macksey went to Drury High School and studied accounting and finance at Trinity College in Burlington, Vt.
In 2019, she took a position as business administrator at the North Berkshire School Union. Macksey was previously the vice president of Administration and Finance at Southern Vermont College.
She also worked as the director of student accounts and bursar at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, and worked for the city of North Adams as treasurer and tax collector for eight years, and director of finance and chief procurement officer for five years.