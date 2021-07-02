WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Fourth of July Hometown Parade is a go for Sunday.
The Independence Day celebration, canceled last year because of the raging coronavirus pandemic, will step off at 11 a.m., sponsored by the Williamstown Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber officials gave the green light to a parade about a week after Gov. Charlie Baker, on Memorial Day weekend, lifted nearly all COVID-19 protocols for mask wearing and social distancing.
"People are looking for reasons to come together in a safe way, and what's nice about the parade, it is outdoors," said chamber Executive Director Susan Briggs, who said she had surveyed the traditional marching units, and most indicated that they were on board with having a parade.
To date, 35 units have signed up to march, down from the record-setting 43 in 2019 but above average for a typical parade year.
"I was amazed at the response," Briggs said. "We weren't sure if we held a parade, people would come."
The parade route will start on Southworth Street and proceed west on Route 2, then on to and along Spring Street, ending at the public parking lot/Latham Street.
Though the parade returns this year, activities surrounding the star-spangled event again will have to wait — until next year. The Race for Independence 5K Fun Run before the parade and community hot dog cookout afterward also are canceled.
Next year, Briggs hopes to bring back the-pie baking contest that debuted in 2019 with 17 entries.
Later on Sunday night, Williamstown-area residents and visitors get to enjoy a fireworks display at the Taconic Golf Club off Meacham Street. The grounds open at 6 p.m. to the public, with food and beverages for sale — no outside food and drink is allowed — with the fireworks set off starting at 9:30 p.m.