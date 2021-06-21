NORTH ADAMS — Robin Martin remembers the day Marcia Gross started as director of the city's library in 1999.
"The first day she came to work, she came in with a 10-page list of things she wanted to change in the library," said Martin, a former reference librarian who is now chair of the library board of trustees.
“Marcia was a force," she said. "If she had an idea, she was going to make sure it would happen."
Gross, the former longtime director of the North Adams Public Library, died last week at the age of 76. The cause of death was pancreatic cancer, but Gross also lived with Parkinson's disease for over 25 years, according to her obituary.
The Williamstown resident began her library career as a volunteer at the Williamstown Public Library. She worked there for 15 years and held several positions, including circulation, children's librarian, adult reference librarian and assistant library director.
Her former colleagues remember her as a hardworking director and compassionate person who left a lasting impact on the library.
Gross was at the helm when the library computerized its system, said Cheri Dragotta, who has worked at the library since 1994. "She changed that for the better."
"When she came on board, we were slowly automating," Martin said. "Under Marcia, boom six months, we were automated."
Another massive project Gross led: a renovation of the library. "[She] led the building committee through the transformation of an outdated library to a modern state of the art facility that received national recognition," her obituary stated.
That transformation took place in the early 2000s, when the city undertook a $4.3 million renovation and 10,000-square-foot addition to the library.
“The renovation was her baby," Dragotta said. "She made it happen."
State representative and former North Adams Mayor John Barrett III said he appointed Gross with the hope that she would lead a successful renovation project. "She exceeded all expectations," he said. “She put her heart and soul into that building."
She always had a plan, Martin said. "I don’t think her brain ever rested — ever.”
The North Adams Transcript wrote in 1999 that Gross started the job and "hit the ground running because of the numerous projects the library has undertaken." She loved the job, she told the Transcript at the time. "I'm happy to be here, but there are a lot of things to do," she said. "Working with the trustees has been great, the staff here has been terrific and very cooperative. We've been pretty productive here."
She was also compassionate, Martin said. "She always wanted to take care of the underdog," she said. "If you had any kind of disability, if you had a hardship, she was right there to try to lend a hand."
Dragotta remembered that Gross tried to give employees turns to come with her to the Massachusetts Library Association Conference, which Dragotta enjoyed.
“Going to MLA was a big deal for me," she said.
Gross retired from the library in 2009.
The library paid tribute to her on Monday in a Facebook post.
"We are sad to hear of Marcia's passing," the post stated. "Her memory lives in our beautiful library. We wish her peace."
Eagle staff writer Jimmy Nesbitt contributed to this article.