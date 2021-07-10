WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock Regional School Committee has accepted a $1.24 million contract to upgrade the school’s softball fields and build hard-surface walking paths to its athletic fields.
The school is facing an April 2022 deadline to bring the middle and high school fields in compliance with Title IX and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The committee voted unanimously at its Thursday meeting to accept the lower of two bids. H.M. Nunes & Sons Construction, based in Ludlow, made the low bid and shaved $93,500 off of the initial $1.33 million bid after discussions with the district.
The final bid, however, was still $150,474 or 14 percent above the $1.09 million estimated by architect Art Eddy of Traverse Landscape Architects.
In January, the committee had voted against seeking bids this year for a synthetic turf field, estimated by an architectural consultant to cost around $2.8 million.