NORTH ADAMS — On Woodlawn Avenue, some homes can connect to the city's sewer system, while others cannot. A group of neighbors wants to see that change with an extension of a line down the street.
"This issue to hook up to the city sewer is not new," Elena Sprague, a resident on the street, told the City Council last week. What is new, she said, is that her neighbor's private septic system is failing.
The sewer line doesn't extend to four homes on the street, Sprague and several of her neighbors said in a letter to the City Council. The group is requesting the city pay to install a force main, a pressurized sewer pipe, so the homes can connect to the city's system.
The council voted to refer the issue to the mayor's office and the council's Public Services Subcommittee. "I understand it's a concern," Mayor Tom Bernard said. He said the city would look into it.
The problem is urgent for Lisa Tessier. Her septic system is leaking in her yard on Woodlawn Avenue, a small street off of Notch Road just north of Mount Greylock State Reservation.
“I guess I noticed about a year ago, that my yard was kind of saturated," she told The Eagle. "I just fenced it off where it's saturated. You can't smell it all the time. Sporadically, a few times a year, you can get a whiff. I just don't want it to get worse."
Sprague has long wanted the sewer line extension, and though her septic system is working fine, she's thinking ahead.
"We're asking that the city cover the cost of the construction and the installation of the main line that would extend the sewer and we would pay for our new tanks, the materials and the electrical work to hook up," she told The Eagle.
In their letter to the city, the neighbors said they received an estimate that materials, labor and equipment would cost more than $20,000, a figure that does not include what residents would pay to connect to an extended sewer.
Connecting to a sewer line would still be an expense for residents, Tessier said. “It's still a financial burden for us," Tessier told the council. "I'm a single-family household, single-family income. We each have our own different financial burdens. We're just asking if the city would help us with the force main part of it, and we would connect the pumps."
In a letter to city councilors, City Council President Jason LaForest requested that the council refer the request to the mayor's office.
“I was surprised to learn, first of all, that there were homes on Woodlawn Avenue — which is fairly central in the city — that were on septic (systems)," he said at the meeting. He suggested the possibility of using American Rescue Plan funds to address the request, or a program where the city and homeowners split the cost, and homeowners pay it back through their property taxes.