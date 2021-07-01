NORTH ADAMS — Police are asking that drivers avoid the Route 2 and Eagle Street intersection on Thursday until about 5 p.m., because it will not have a traffic light.
The electrical box was damaged in an accident Wednesday and is being fixed Thursday afternoon, Lt. Anthony Beverly said in a statement.
An officer will direct traffic Thursday afternoon.
"I fully understand the disruption this is going to cause at the busiest time of the day, however, the work needs to be done," Beverly wrote in a statement Thursday.
"Please avoid this intersection if you can. If you cannot avoid it, please be patient with the officer/s assigned to the intersection. We will have this issue corrected and back to normal as soon as possible."