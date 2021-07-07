NORTH ADAMS — Wearing a floral print apron, Dede Webber Vanore stood next to a bowl of cookie dough in her kitchen. “I'm small-batch. I have no mixer," she said.
“We have a philosophy," her husband, Gabriel Vanore, said, chiming in. "Small-batch baking brings a different flavor.”
The two recently opened Bohemian Nouveaux Bakery, baking out of their North Adams home, and selling their breads and cookies at the Saturday farmers market in North Adams.
Their treats include challah, sweetbread, herb bread, lemon loaf and a variety of cookie bites, including chocolate, lemon and mint chocolate chip.
Jars of peanut butter, chocolate chips, and bags of Florida crystal cane sugar stock their kitchen. Fittingly, a chocolate chip cookie pillow sits on their couch nearby.
The couple recently moved from the Mount Katahdin region of Maine to their North Adams cottage.
"Moving here is what allowed the bakery to exist,” Vanore said.
Before moving to North Adams, the two sold baked goods at small fairs.
“It's not consistent enough," Vanore said.
“Getting the North Adams farmers market vendor spot changed a lot for us," Webber Vanore said.
The two have worked in bakeries, restaurants and other service industry jobs. Vanore has worked in a pizza restaurant, worked as a waiter, and was working in the hotel industry until he lost his job amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Webber Vanore has worked in a number of bakeries in New England and Arkansas, sold her art, and worked as a housekeeper and substitute teacher.
"We're not your classic nine-to-five people. We never were," Webber Vanore said. "We've been in the service industry. ... We've been on all ends of it."
She added: "Our understanding of the hospitality and service industry is really strong because we’ve been the laborers. We’ve been the ones told by corporate what to do.”
Opening a bakery, “This is literally a lifelong dream,” Webber Vanore said.
She long has been baking for her family, and binders house her recipes. "I've been making biscotti for my family for years.”
Will they open a bricks-and-mortar spot?
“That's one of those questions that, in my opinion, COVID has shifted things a little bit," Webber Vanore said.
“It sounds awesome, but we know the difficult part,” Vanore said. They have less overhead baking at home, he added.
For now, their baked goods are at the farmers market and are being sold at The Parlor Cafe.