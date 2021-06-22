NORTH ADAMS — Recently, several people and businesses owners asked Jess Sweeney what was happening in the city for Pride Month this June.
Sweeney, a city councilor and co-founder of the Common Folk Artist Collective, didn't know of any events, so, the group of local businesses got together and planned one.
The Pride celebration will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art courtyard. Local businesses involved include Bright Ideas Brewing, The Bear and Bee Bookshop, Bohemian Nouveaux Bakery, Common Folk Artist Collective, The Plant Connector, Full Well Farm and Savvy Hive.
"Mostly, it's a chance to get together and celebrate," said Meg Bantle, co-owner of Full Well Farm.
Pride Month, celebrated every June in honor the 1969 Stonewall riots, aims to achieve equal justice and equal opportunity for LGBTQ Americans.
Another Pride event is slated for Pittsfield on Saturday.
"We wanted to make sure this wasn't going to interfere with that," Bantle said.
Sweeney said she hopes it will lead to a larger celebration next year.
"As we talked about it with other downtown business owners," said Rye Howard, co-owner of The Bear and Bee Bookshop, "we decided that we had to have at least one event during the month. This is a very small-scale Pride, but hopefully it will be good preparation for putting together a proper Pride celebration next year."