NORTH ADAMS — Leaders of the Al Nelson Friendship Center Food Pantry will soon relax practices adopted during the pandemic.
Almost 16 months ago, the all-volunteer program changed its operating procedures in response to the COVID-19. Mark Rondeau said that starting July 14, the pantry will return "to a new normal in which our pantry friends will have more options."
"Please bear with us as we happily transition to operating procedures that provide more choice and interaction," Rondeau said in a statement.
Wednesday hours will stay the same, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. But, sign-in will take place at the Eagle Street Room of the First Baptist Church of North Adams. People should enter through the door off Eagle Street side of the church.
Vaccinated people will not need to wear masks in that room, but unvaccinated people are asked to wear them. After signing in at the Eagle Street Room, members will be able to fill out a form stating what foods and other items they want at the pantry.
To avoid crowding, no services or refreshments will be available at the Eagle Street Room. From there, people will move to the pantry, located nearby at 45 Eagle Street. Four people will be allowed to enter at one time, present their item list, select produce and breads and have their order filled, Rondeau said.
There will no longer be a waiting area in the food pantry because that space will be used to store prepared food boxes for delivery.
Also next week, the pantry's program to provide rides home with groceries will return. Members must come to the food pantry first. All riders and drivers in the "rides home" program must wear masks. The pantry says it will provide masks to people who need them.
Meantime, the program's Thursday deliveries program for shut-ins remains the same. It serves people who have no transportation or cannot come to the pantry on Wednesdays between 10 and 4. Call 413-664-0123 on Wednesday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., for a delivery on Thursday between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Food choices are not possible, Rondeau said, because of the volume of calls.
The pantry is a program of the Northern Berkshire Interfaith Action Initiative Inc., founded in 2010. It serves families in North Adams, Clarksburg and Florida Mountain. Households are eligible to receive food every two weeks.
For more information, visit friendshipfoodpantry.org of the pantry's Facebook page.