Not in Service - fire hydrants in North Adams

In March, a fire hydrant on River Street in North Adams was covered with an orange plastic bag printed with the words "Not in service." The city is moving forward on a project to install new hydrants.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

NORTH ADAMS — A project to put in 50 new fire hydrants in the city is moving forward.

Bids to purchase and install new hydrants were awarded in early June, according to Michael Nuvallie, director of community development for the city.

F.W. Webb Co. won the bid to purchase and deliver the new hydrants, and Cain's Mechanical won the bid to install the hydrants, according to information from Nuvallie.

This winter, broken hydrants delayed firefighters in their effort to battle a blaze that destroyed a house on Veazie Street.

City Councilor Jason LaForest said at the time that up to one-fourth of the city's hydrants are not operational.

In the city's invitations to bid, the actual hydrants and their delivery were estimated to cost $120,000 and the installation was estimated to cost $150,000.

