NORTH ADAMS — Plans to renovate Greylock Elementary School are on hold.
Citing declining enrollment projections and the possibility of school consolidation, the city is instead eyeing improvements Brayton Elementary School.
"There will be a point in the next three to five years where the enrollments will have declined significantly enough to warrant consideration of consolidation within a two elementary school system," Superintendent Barbara Malkas told the City Council at its meeting on Tuesday evening.
“It's important to note that it's likely," she added, "but it is not imminent."
The City Council voted Tuesday night to support a resolution authorizing the superintendent to submit a statement of interest to the Massachusetts School Building Authority for renovations at Brayton Elementary School.
For years, the district tried to get Greylock on the state's repair list, and it was accepted in 2019 to the authority school renovation and construction pipeline — a program that helps schools renovate or build new buildings by giving them technical assistance and reimbursing some costs.
Amid the pandemic, the district got an extension for the project's eligibility period, Mayor Tom Bernard told the City Council. But since then, Bernard said, "the determination was communicated to us that the technical assistance team that we worked with through authority would not recommend that a Greylock School renovation or new construction project be advanced into the feasibility stage," Bernard said.
"However, MSBA did indicate they would be willing to keep us in eligibility and move into feasibility with a focus on renovation to Brayton," he said, "so this would be upgrades and repairs rather than a whole scale renovation or a whole scale reconstruction project."
Built in the '90s, Brayton is a newer building, Malkas said. "Renovation of that building would be more cost effective," she told the Eagle.
Potential repairs include replacing the roof, the 30-year-old boiler, and windows and doors to increase energy efficiency and school security, Malkas wrote in a May letter to the MSBA.
Council President Jason LaForest asked if Greylock Elementary would survive structurally over the coming years. Malkas said yes, adding that the school continues to make investments in the building to maintain it.
Malkas said she was not surprised by the MSBA's enrollment projections. "We have a declining enrollment in Berkshire County," she told the Eagle.
As of April 1, the district had 654 students at the elementary school level, and the authority's 10-year projected enrollment is 625 students, she said.
"Based on the capacity of Brayton and Colegrove [Park Elementary School], the available seats were identified as 716. So the capacity of our buildings exceeds our projected enrollment.”
Like many Berkshire County schools, enrollment has declined over the past decade. In 2010, North Adams schools had 1,520 students, and by 2021, it had 1,143 students, according to information from the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission.