NORTH ADAMS — The city will take on a project to connect four Woodlawn Avenue homes to the city’s sewer system after those residents have voiced concerns that their private septic systems are failing.
Residents of those four homes offered to split the cost with the city to install a force main, a pressurized sewer pipe to connect the homes to the sewer system. A day after a Wednesday discussion at the City Council’s Public Services Committee meeting, Mayor Tom Bernard agreed for the city to take on the project, which is expected to start later in the summer, iBerkshires reported.
An estimate given to those residents from a construction company put the project cost at just over $20,000, with an additional up to $6,000 anticipated for paving and up to $6,000 for individual substations to connect to the force main.
Commissioner of Public Services Timothy Lescarbeau said Wednesday that the city already has the piping for the force main and could cover the paving cost through the Public Services budget. He estimated that the project would take two to three weeks.