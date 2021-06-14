WILLIAMSTOWN — The Orchards Hotel, a longtime landmark in town, has been foreclosed on by mortgage holder MountainOne Bank and will be auctioned to the highest bidder June 30.
The four-star-rated hotel has 49 rooms and suites, a courtyard and a full-service restaurant. It has been closed since late March 2020, just after the COVID-19 pandemic closed businesses across the country.
The hotel, built in the mid-1980s, was sold by CRE Holdings to International Hotel Management & Development for $1.45 million in 1993, which sold it to HCC Orchards LLC for $6.27 million in 2006. The foreclosure of the property was filed May 19, 2021.
The foreclosure comes as pandemic restrictions are easing.
Before the pandemic, discussions had arisen about a need for more hotel rooms in Williamstown for the many visitors to the Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Clark Art Institute, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art and Williams College. A new hotel, Fairfield Inn & Suites, just had been completed across the street from The Orchards, as had the new Williams Inn at the bottom of Spring Street.
On March 13, 2020, when the pandemic first took hold, then-General Manager Janell LaFleche posted a message on Facebook pledging that the health and safety of customers is the hotel’s highest priority, that booking policies had been altered to allow for more flexibility and that the hotel “will remain open and welcoming.”
As the pandemic got worse, and many hotels and restaurants had to close, so did The Orchards, on March 27, 2020.
LaFleche again posted on Facebook that the hotel had to close. Like many other hospitality businesses, it never reopened.
“Like our industry friends and colleagues, in these ever-changing and unprecedented times, we are faced with the need to make difficult decisions. To our core, we care not only about delighting and surprising our guests, but what's in the best interest of our community at large,” LaFleche wrote.
“Per directives and guidance from state officials and the CDC, and in light of recent events, it means that we have made the difficult choice to suspend operations at our hotel for the time being. We are monitoring this evolving situation constantly and look forward to reopening our doors and welcoming you as soon as possible. We are all in this together.”
In the public notice published in the June 8 edition of The Berkshire Eagle, the foreclosure occurred “for breach of the conditions of said mortgage.”
The hotel and property will be sold at public auction at 11 a.m. June 30, at 206 Adams Road in Williamstown, by Daniel P. McLaughlin & Co. Auctioneers.
The highest bidder needs to deposit a bank treasurer's check, or certified check, for $25,000 as a nonrefundable earnest-money deposit toward the purchase. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid within 30 days upon delivery of the deed.
If the highest bidder is unsuccessful in raising the money for the purchase, the auctioneer will turn to the next-highest bidder.