NORTH ADAMS — A building that used to house a BP gas station at the corner of Eagle, River and Canal streets is fenced in, and surrounded by debris.
And at the suggestion of Planning Board member of Lynette Bond, the board unanimously agreed Tuesday to ask the city building inspector to review the situation and consider potential safety measures.
“It's literally falling apart," Bond told the board at its meeting on Monday night. "It's a hazard to the public."
“Every time I drive by there, that structure keeps deteriorating more," Bond told the Eagle on Tuesday.
At the same meeting, the Planning Board approved special permits for several businesses, including those for a new secondhand shop on Ashland Street and a skate shop on Eagle Street.
“We really like to see how far along Eagle Street has come in the last few years," said Brian Miksic, the board's vice chair.