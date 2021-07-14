NORTH ADAMS — State crews will begin repair work next week on the Sacco Bridge on Route 2.
Most of the repairs will be completed by fall, but the $699,000 project is expected to officially wrap up in February, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation. The work will be conducted on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will including removing the existing deck surface, repairing deck concrete and bridge joints, and installing a new deck surface.
Message boards have been installed near the bridge to warn the public of construction operations. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during construction, but occasional lane closures might be needed for certain repairs, the release stated.
The contractor for the project is Sealcoating Inc.