WILLIAMSTOWN — As society slowly regains its post-coronavirus pandemic footing, many are looking to go back to activities they have looked forward to since before COVID-19.
Like swimming.
For many in Williamstown, that means a visit to the Sand Springs Pool & Recreational Center. But, it’s going to take while.
According to Karrie Honecker, co-president of the Sand Springs board of directors, a transition in management just before the pandemic hit had caused the board to rethink the business plan. The membership/day pass format was not providing enough revenue to fund the operation and still continue with upgrades for improved access and routine maintenance.
Then the pandemic came along, and the board unhappily determined that the pool could not open for summer 2020 and still guarantee the health and safety of visitors and staff, Honecker said.
This past winter, the furnace quit and a frozen pipe inside the clubhouse burst, flooding the first floor, ruining the flooring. Since then, a new furnace has been installed, the pipe repaired and the flooring replaced.
Today, board members are doing much of the work.
“The board is working very hard,” Honecker said.
The pool is empty, to allow for a power wash and through cleaning, then a repainting. The hot tub has to be repaired, and access ramps need to be installed, although that is a longer-term goal.
“And we still have to fix up the picnic tables,” Honecker said.
No decision has been made on what a new format might look like.
“Sand Springs can play a much larger role in the community — it is a valuable community space,” Honecker noted.
For now, the concentration is on getting open in mid-July, though many were hoping to visit the pool on the Fourth of July, Honecker said.
Before the pandemic, Sand Springs charged $400 for a family for the summer. There also was a charge for single-day passes. But, even with an annual town grant — this year, it was for $19,000 — and what Honecker termed as “generous” donations from local families, funding fell short.
This summer, the plan is to try to limit the capacity to 24 people at any one time using a reservation system. Still being worked out is how to host pool parties and swimming lessons and visits from summer day camperss.
Some lifeguards have been signed on, and there are openings, Honecker said.
Meanwhile, other funding options will be explored.
“This is a 100-year-old pool that has a great history,” Honecker said. “We want that history to continue.”
Sand Springs has been a local landmark since the mid-1800s, when it hosted Greylock Hall, a popular luxury inn that featured the spring water for bathing. Later, Sand Springs House offered much the same sort of service, until it burned down in 1938.
But, the Wampanoag Inn and Bath House had built Springside a few years earlier, which remained intact and now is known as the Sand Springs Pool & Recreational Center.
For years, the privately owned enterprise served the town and its visitors, until going out of business in 2013. But, a group of locals formed a nonprofit and bought the property, upgraded the pool and building, and reopened in 2014 with the pool, a toddler wading pool and a hot tub, all fed from the springs.
In summer 2016, Sand Springs recorded about 11,000 visits over the 13-week season. The 47-by-75-foot pool, which ranges from 3 feet to 8 feet deep, takes a week to fill with water fed in directly from the warm-water subterranean spring.
“This is an important place,” Honecker said. “Especially now, when reconnecting with other people, any way you can is so important.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the fund to support Sand Springs can do so on its website.