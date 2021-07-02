PITTSFIELD — A scuffle between an apparent Trump supporter and a Black Lives Matter activist caught on video nine months ago may now lead to court appearances.
The 18-second video of the September 2020 tussle, in which both men tangle and the apparent Trump supporter ends up on the ground, received more than 40,000 upvotes on Reddit.
No one was arrested. Pittsfield Police requested at least one hearing at the time before the Pittsfield District Court clerk-magistrate for three people they say were involved, according to Pittsfield Police Lt. Gary Traversa.
The court could not confirm the identifies of the three people named in police reports. But police paperwork shows that Ray Moore, Catherine Ward, and Clifford Hanson had complaints filed against them related to the incident.
Traversa said that the complaints of this kind are reviewed at a probable cause hearing. At that time, the clerk magistrate would decide whether there is probable cause to move a case forward.
At this point, none of the actions described in the complaint have been determined to be unlawful.
The complaint filed against Moore, which he provided to The Eagle, was filed by police in September 2020. Attempts to reach Hanson and Ward for comment were not successful.
Moore said he was recently notified that he was being summonsed to court for potential misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct. Traversa said the other two people involved at the scene of the conflict face similar charges that will be evaluated by a magistrate.
Moore, a North Adams resident, disputes that he acted in a disorderly fashion. He said he was attending a Black Lives Matter rally when Ward, while holding a child, had an encounter with a man attending the competing Trump rally nearby.
Moore says he acted to protect the woman holding the child and in the course of that took hold of Hanson’s shirt. In apparent response, Hanson swung a megaphone at him, Moore said.
The two fought, which is captured on video, and Hanson ended up on the ground and was later transported to the hospital. His injuries are listed as minor in a police report.
Officer Christopher Coffey arrived when Hanson was on the ground, according to one of the two police reports attached to the criminal complaint filed in Pittsfield District Court. The court does not make complaints public at this point, but Moore provided it to The Eagle.
“After watching the video it was determined that Ward tossed water at Hanson, instigating a reaction from him. Moore attempting to stop the altercation instigated a physical response from Hanson. Hanson took multiple swings at Moore before Moore swung at him.”
Moore told police he was trying to defend himself, the report reads. Moore said in an interview that he takes issue with the idea that he engaged in disorderly conduct.
“How did I cause a disturbance?” he asked. He said he felt like he was helping the woman.
Moore is also upset that an off-duty officer’s police report was included in the filings. “He never witnesses the incident. How could you write the police report?”
Lt. Thomas Dawley wrote in his report that he was off duty and arriving at Planet Fitness when he heard a disturbance in the city’s Coltsville section, near Kelly’s Diner, and when he arrived, a man was unconscious and bleeding on the ground.
When asked about Moore’s frustration that an off-duty officer’s report was included, Traversa said, speaking of the officer, “I’m sure he wasn’t too happy to respond to that off-duty either, frankly.”
Moore said the court appearance is scheduled for mid-July.