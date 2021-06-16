WILLIAMSTOWN — After a bit more than two years in business, marijuana shop Silver Therapeutics is looking to more than double its retail space at the Colonial Village shopping center.

The main reason for the expansion, said Silver partner Brendan McKee, “is to provide a better facility to work from for our team members, due to capacity limitations in the back-of-house area. This is as much for the team as for the customers.”

Store officials are applying to the Zoning Board of Appeals for an amendment to its special permit that would allow it to expand into an adjacent space recently vacated by Berkshire Palate, which is relocating to North Adams. The board will consider the application during a meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday in Town Hall.

They will also be working with the state’s Cannabis Control Commission to get approvals for the expanded space.

McKee said the existing store is about 700 square feet; the new space would add 1,200 square feet. Once all is said and done, he said, the existing store would serve as the back-of-house workspace, and the new space would serve as the retail store.

“The back of house is really tight, so, we want a larger space to accommodate our customers and staff,” McKee said.

And sales have been growing steadily, he said.

“Several thousand customers come through the store every month," McKee said. "It’s quite a bit.”

There are times when there is a line to get into the store, but the process has been streamlined out of necessity because of the coronavirus pandemic, so, the wait never is very long, he said.

According to figures provided by Williamstown treasurer Rachel Vadnais, Silver Therapeutics paid $242,062 in cannabis host impact fees in fiscal 2020. So far, in fiscal 2021, Silver has paid $248,349 to the town.

When it opened in April 2019 — it was the first marijuana shop in North Berkshire — it had 10 to 12 employees; today, it employs 20 to 25.

McKee said the company will invest “several hundred thousand dollars” in the expansion project. He expects work to start in several months.

At the same time, Silver is building a structure in Boston that will house a marijuana shop and a cultivation/manufacturing facility, which will provide more flower for the Williamstown shop as well, he noted.

“We’ve taken some big swings and are hoping for a larger footprint in Williamstown,” McKee said.