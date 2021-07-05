CLARKSBURG — A family of four escaped unharmed after smoke alarms alerted then to a predawn fire that displaced them Sunday morning.
About 4 a.m., the Clarksburg Fire Department was called to 512 Walker St., where members found a fire that had started in the kitchen.
"The preliminary cause is a refrigerator compressor malfunction causing a spark in an outlet that caught the wall on fire," said Fire Chief Carlyle "Chip" Chesbro.
Chesbro says his firefighters, assisted by the North Adams Fire Department, had the blaze under control in 25 minutes. He noted that the fire was confined to the kitchen, but there was damage to other walls that were opened up to ensure that the flames hadn't spread elsewhere. The chief said the home's balloon construction can act as a conduit for fire.
Chesbro praised the landlord, Randy Ransford, for having working smoke detectors so the two adults and their two adult children could be awakened. He said that neither the firefighters, nor the tenants, were injured.
The American Red Cross and the landlord were assisting the displaced residents find temporary housing.