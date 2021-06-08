ADAMS — To celebrate the end of the school year, St. Stanislaus Kostka School created and lit handcrafted lanterns as a big thank-you for all the community's support through a difficult time.
More than 100 students and staff from preschool through eighth grade participated, each making their own lantern, which was lit by an electronic candle.
The Lantern Festival project, spearheaded by art teacher Carissa Toomey, was intended to celebrate making it through the entire school year, in person, five full days per week, and to thank all of the teachers and school staff, and all essential workers who helped keep them safe and healthy.
The lanterns were lit at dusk Saturday, and members of the community were encouraged to take a walk or drive past the school to view the display.
The school hopes to make the Lantern Festival an annual event, dedicated to a different group or person each year.