WILLIAMSTOWN — Later this year, folks are going to start seeing things under a different light. Literally.
After more than two years of work and planning, a project taken on by the COOL Committee to replace all the town-owned street light bulbs with a lower-energy LED bulb, is finally entering the final stages.
According to Nancy Nylen and Stephanie Boyd, volunteers on the COOL Committee, it has been a long, complicated process that has included the town taking over fiscal responsibility for all the street lights from the Prudential Committee, which runs the fire district.
“Our goal was to reduce the town’s greenhouse gas emissions,” Nylen said. “Anytime you can do that and save money, that makes it easy to say ‘yes.’”
The whole thing started when National Grid, which owns the street lights, announced it would be replacing the old high-pressure sodium light bulbs with LED lights, but the type pf bulb they were going to use drew opposition from people claiming they are too bright, a distracting blueish-white brilliance.
So Nylen and Boyd figured out that if the town were to buy the street lights, all 553 of them, they could pick their own light bulbs. Then they discovered that if the town owned the street lights and took over maintenance of the fixtures, the town would save about $46,000 in maintenance costs and about $14,000 in the cost of the electricity, or roughly $60,000 per year.
“That’s a good investment, a good return on your money,” Boyd said.
“And it’s a better-quality light that uses less greenhouse gases,” Nylen added.
After the fire district transferred responsibility for the street light fixtures, and delays caused by the pandemic, they began working with National Grid to buy the fixtures. They agreed to buy the more than 500 street light fixtures for a total price of $1. That sale is expected to conclude in the coming days.
That purchase includes the light fixtures and bulbs hanging from the utility poles, not the poles themselves.
The COOL Committee has scheduled a community public information session via Zoom at 7 p.m. on July 20. Also coming up will be an opportunity to compare the quality of light from three different types of LED bulbs.
Once that has been completed and the type of bulb chosen, the bulbs will be purchased and a contractor will begin installation, with completion hoped for by the end of the year.
Officials expect the cost of the bulbs and installation will be paid back in under four years by the annual savings in maintenance and power.
The overall annual cost will shrink from $82,0000 a year to about $22,000. The streetlights on property owned by Williams College, about as many as on town land, is owned and paid for by the college.
Still yet to be done is to procure liability insurance for the fixtures and hire a contractor to do the installation of the new bulbs. And buy the new bulbs.
The new bulbs are expected to reduce the estimated annual electricity usage from 300,000 kWh to 100,000.
Nylen explained that the new bulbs will be brighter and more focused, cutting down on light migration to nearby properties, and they will last through 30,000 hours of usage, about four times as long as the older bulbs.
Town Meeting voters approved of spending $265,000 on the project earlier this month, anticipating that the investment would be paid back by reduced costs in less than four years.