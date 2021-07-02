WILLIAMSTOWN — Meetings of the Select Board will be moving to in-person gatherings in the Select Board meeting room in Town Hall starting at 7 p.m. July 12.
Throughout the pandemic, town boards and committees have been meeting virtually, often using Zoom. With the emergency conditions removed, the law requires that town governments move back to meeting in-person, with the allowance for townspeople and others to view the meeting and offer input remotely.
Select Board Chairman Andrew Hogeland noted that they haven’t the technology to allow remote viewing now, but are working with local cable access channel Willinet to gain that ability.
He said the town will be able to allow remote interaction in “a couple of months.”