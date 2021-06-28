NORTH ADAMS — A small group of people gathered outside City Hall on Monday morning to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.
Nearby, two pride flags, donated by Ashley Shade and Berkshire Pride, hung above Main Street and below two American flags. The pride flags are rainbow striped, and, along one side, also have black and brown stripes to represent people of color and have pink, blue and white stripes, the colors of the transgender pride flag.
"It's a beautiful moment," said Shade, a city resident involved in Berkshire Pride. "But we’re not even close to where we need to be ... There are still people in our community that don't believe that the LGBTQ community should be welcome here. I've seen it and experienced it ... It's unfair."
Shade asked the city to raise the pride flags downtown. "Pittsfield has a flag every year. We need to do that in North Adams," she said.
The flags went on display in time for a pride celebration on Friday night in North Adams and for the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising on Monday. In 1969, the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City, was raided by police and people fought back. The riots became a turning point in the LGBTQ rights movement.
About 15 people gathered outside, a group Kelan O'Brien, chair of Berkshire Pride, called "small but mighty."
In remarks Monday, O'Brien acknowledged LGBTQ activists involved in the protests at Stonewall.
"I would not be able to be here, we would not be able to be here, we would not have these flags if not for the leaders of the Stonewall riots like Marsha P. Johnson, like Sylvia Rivera [and] Stormé DeLarverie," O'Brien said. "I am very grateful to be on the shoulders of Marsha, of Sylvia, of Stormé," he said.
"I am grateful to be on the shoulders of the Black trans sex workers who came before me. I am very grateful to be on the shoulders of Christa Steele, (Christa Steele-Knudslien), of Jahaira DeAlto. All of these leaders that came before us left us with a mandate to be better and to do better. And we have to.”
Christa Steele-Knudslien, a North Adams transgender woman who founded the Miss Trans New England Pageant in 2009, was murdered by her husband in 2018. Jahaira DeAlto, a transgender activist and Berkshire Pride co-founder, was killed in Boston earlier this year.
Mayor Tom Bernard told the group outside City Hall that work to achieve equality needs to continue.
"I want to thank our residents from the LGBTQ community that live here daily who are part of the fabric of our community who hold us accountable," Bernard said. “This is a start," he said of the flags and event. "There is more that we need to do."
In an interview, Shade was asked what needs to improve for LGBTQ people in the Berkshires.
"We need better access to mental health and healthcare in general," Shade said. Recently, a trans health clinic opened in Northampton, but that's an hour away and there is not public transportation, Shade said.