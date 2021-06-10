District: Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District
Graduation Location: McCann Technical School grounds
Graduates: 17
• Cosmetology, 4
• Dental Assisting, 7
• Medical Assisting, 3
• Surgical Technology, 3
Quote: Superintendent James J. Brosnan told graduates that “this class marks the culmination of a most unique class. These are students who have persevered during COVID. You persevered and stayed on it. How proud we are of all of you! You all adjusted and did a great job.”
School Committee chairman Gary Rivers went on to add that “needless to say this year has been extremely difficult. You were asked to adapt. You have stayed the course successfully navigating the twists and turns. You have overcome many challenges. Because of your drive and determination you are successful. Some of you already have jobs. You all have the necessary experience to make life successful.
Memorable Moment: The three surgical technology students presented their instructor Terry LeClair with a retirement gift. The four of them embraced and tears were shed.