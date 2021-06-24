ADAMS — It’s going to be a wild time at the Adams Council on Aging on Friday.
The Adams Free Library and The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center will bring the Zoo on the Go to the center at 3 Hoosac St. as part of the the Summer Reading Challenge 2021.
In keeping with the theme “Tails and Tales,” children of all ages are invited to register for Zoo on the Go, to be held at 2 p.m. Friday outside the council offices.
Zoo on the Go will bring seven live animal ambassadors, which may include mammals, reptiles, birds, amphibians, and arthropods, as well as artifacts and other educational materials. The program is designed to provide information about the animals, including their special adaptations, habitats and behavior in the wild.
Due to COVID-19, the program does not allow for hand-to-hand interaction with the animal ambassadors, and face masks are required even though the event is outdoors. Participants should remain seated for the duration of the presentation.
“Tails and Tales” is sponsored by the Adams Free Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Boston Bruins, and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of the Adams Free Library.
To register, which is mandatory, call the Adams Free Library at 413-743-8345. For more information, visit adamslibraryma.org.