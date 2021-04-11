More than a year into the pandemic, a Berkshires group that traces its history back to the Gilded Age is offering a workshop on a modern problem: coping with social interactions on Zoom, or other video conference platforms.
The Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum in Lenox has invited an etiquette expert to talk about the do’s and don’ts of communication in video gatherings.
By videoconference, of course. A $20 donation is suggested by the group. The event will feature Michelle Pappas. It starts at 11 a.m. Thursday. For information and to register, visit t.ly/OwrB.
Pappas promises to help people be effective hosts, and guests, on Zoom. She said in a statement through the event’s sponsor that she’ll reflect on “the important role self-presentation and first impressions play in our virtual world.”
Her talk is part of the Ventfort Hall’s “Morning Diversion” series. Pappas is the founder and director of Potomac Protocol & Etiquette.
“Presence,” as she defines it, is key to success in social life and business. “One’s presence, no matter the age, instills confidence and reflects character,” Pappas said. “With presence, one has the courage to stand, communicate ideas and connect with others. … With this age of electronic ‘connection,’ are we developing or losing our ability to personally connect with our business colleagues, friends and peers?”
Ventfort Hall does not provide refunds and advises that people be sure they have a strong and reliable internet connection before buying tickets.