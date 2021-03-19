GREAT BARRINGTON — Boston Magazine says that Great Barrington's "fresh air" sports and its "cute, walkable Main Street" are just a few reasons why the town made it into its "Top Places to Live" issue.
"This Berkshires town might be 150 miles outside of Boston, but it doesn’t feel anything like the boonies," says a story in the March edition of the magazine, in which the focus is a post-COVID world of Boston area real estate and beyond.
The town made the list for its "trendy coffee shops, restaurants, and eclectic boutiques."
"And that’s to say nothing of the opportunities for outdoor adventures just beyond your front door: The town 'has fresh air, plenty of it, with areas to bike, hike, downhill ski, cross-country ski, and snowshoe,' says broker Maureen White Kirkby, of Great Barrington–based Barnbrook Realty."
The story notes that the median single-family home price in town is $480,000.
The magazine compiled a list of towns, suburbs and city areas that might be attractive to those looking to buy. Those include Back Bay in Boston, Falmouth, and York, Maine.