SHEFFIELD — A public hearing for a cannabis farm's proposal on Polikoff Road has to be held again, since at least one resident attended the Feb. 24 hearing in person at Town Hall, when it was advertised as "virtual."
After consulting with the town's attorney, the Planning Board will conduct a do-over hearing March 18 for Wiseacre Farm's special permit, since state law requires that meeting notices are accurate.
"We've taken the high road and we're starting over," said board Chairman Ken Smith, adding that, to his knowledge, no one has filed an Open Meeting Law complaint with the state.
Toward the end of the board's teleconference hearing last month, abutters and others opposed to Wiseacre's cultivation plan grew indignant when they realized that resident and Sheffield cannabis farmer Ted Dobson was speaking from Town Hall. Apart from board members, the other three in-person attendees were those with applications before the board, including Wiseacre principal Jon Piasecki.
The glitch caused more turbulence surrounding Wiseacre's plan to grow 95,000 square feet of marijuana crops at 286 Polikoff Road for wholesale distribution. Residents worry that the nearby farm will change the atmosphere in the neighborhood, while Piasecki says that cannabis is a cleaner crop, and that a buffer of trees would hide the farm and help control potential odors.
Wiseacre's is one of two projects off Polikoff Road that the board is considering.
Smith told The Eagle that, given coronavirus pandemic capacity restrictions, the meeting room at Town Hall would not have been able to accommodate everyone who wished to attend. He said the board has been meeting in person and socially distanced since September, and that it wasn't clear that others shouldn't be present.
The town has clarified that Town Hall is off limits to anyone but officials, Smith said.