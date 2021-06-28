Researchers now estimate that were nearly 17 million undiagnosed COVID-19 cases in the United States by mid-July 2020, a finding that shows the broad reach of the virus and casts statistics about confirmed cases in an entirely new light.
A separate study, meantime, suggests the disease was present in Massachusetts earlier than first thought.
The National Institutes of Health reports that its researchers determined that for every diagnosed COVID-19 case during the spring and summer of 2020, there were 4.8 undiagnosed cases, which represents an additional 16.8 million cases by July alone.
"This study helps account for how quickly the virus spread to all corners of the country and the globe," Bruce Tromberg, director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, said in a statement. "The information will be invaluable as we assess the best public health measures needed to keep people safe, as new — and even more transmissible — variants emerge and vaccine antibody response changes over time."
The study involved 240,000 volunteers from across the country. Researchers then selected 8,058 individuals from that pool to ensure that their study cohort was representative of the U.S. population. Each participant received a sample kit to return to NIH with a dab of dried blood or had blood drawn at NIH, according to the agenda.
Most of the samples were supplied in an 11-week span between May 10 and July 31. Participants also completed a questionnaire that researcher said aided further analysis of the study results. "The estimate of COVID-19 cases in the United States in mid-July 2020, 3 million in a population of 330 million, should be revised upwards by almost 20 million when the percent of asymptomatic positive results is included," said senior co-author Kaitlyn Sadtler, chief of the NIBIB Section on Immunoengineering.
"This wide gap between the known cases at the time and these asymptomatic infections has implications not only for retrospectively understanding this pandemic, but future pandemic preparedness," she said.
Earlier onset
Massachusetts is one of five states where researchers found evidence of COVID-19 infections earlier than had initially been reported.
The National Institutes of Health reported this month that a new antibody testing study that examined samples collected through its All of Us Research Program found positive samples came as early as Jan. 7 from participants in Illinois, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. "Most positive samples were collected prior to the first reported cases in those states, demonstrating the importance of expanding testing as quickly as possible in an epidemic setting," the NIH said.
On Feb. 1, 2020, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported the state's first confirmed COVID-19 case, identifying the infected individual as "a man returning from Wuhan, China who is in his 20s and lives in Boston." At the time, state officials said the risk to the public from COVID-19 "remains low" in Massachusetts.
The NIH this month said its study results "expand on findings from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that suggested SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was present in the U.S. as far back as December 2019." The All of Us study involved the analysis of more than 24,000 stored blood samples contributed by program participants across all 50 states between Jan. 2 and March 18, 2020.