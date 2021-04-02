NORTH ADAMS — The Capitol Police officer killed on Friday grew up in northern Berkshire County and graduated from Drury High School.
William "Billy" Evans was killed after a man rammed his vehicle into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol. After hitting the officers, the attacker exited the vehicle with a knife and lunged at them, according to Capitol Police.
Evans was born in North Adams and later moved to Clarksburg with his family, according to childhood friend Jason LaForest, a North Adams city councilor and nurse. He turned 41 earlier this year and had two young children, a daughter and a son, LaForest said.
"He loved making people laugh," said LaForest. "He loved telling jokes and carrying out pranks on his friends and family. He loved being a dad. And he was so proud to be a U.S. Capitol Police Officer. He carried his badge everywhere. He was just so proud, and his family was so proud of him. We were all proud of him."
At Drury, Evans was on the baseball team and played in the school band, LaForest said. In college, Evans and another friend from North Adams decided they wanted to join the U.S. Capitol Police.
That same friend called Evans' mother on Friday to tell her that he had died.
"It's been surreal to hear a loved one's name on the national media and to watch a funeral procession for one of your childhood friends coming down Pennsylvania Avenue, with the pomp and circumstance we afford national heroes," said LaForest. "Billy now is a hero, but that was never his goal. He was just a great guy who wanted to serve his country."
State Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, gave Evans his diploma at his graduation from Drury.
"It's just a shock," Barrett told The Eagle. "To everybody that I've spoken to. We see these things on national TV, and in a small community like North Adams and Clarksburg, it's a shock when it's one of your own. This really hits home."
Evans had served with the Capitol Police since 2003.
President Biden offered his condolences in a statement on Friday.
“Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the U.S. Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the U.S. Capitol Police and left a fellow officer fighting for his life,” Biden said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Officer Evans “a martyr for our democracy.”