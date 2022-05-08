Why the state’s new official dinosaur is the creature that ‘vanished twice’

The state Legislature inked it last week. A little creature from the Triassic period, whose bones were discovered in a block of sandstone more than a century ago, is the “official dinosaur of the Commonwealth.”
The Podokesaurus holyokensis takes its place alongside baked beans, the Boston cream donut and a song by Arlo Guthrie as Bay State brags.
Here are seven things to know about “Podo.”
What does its name mean?
It’s Ancient Greek for swift-footed or fleet-footed lizard of Holyoke.
What other dinosaur was in the running?
A state representative from Framingham, Jack Patrick Lewis, was Podo’s main cheerleader. He circulated an online poll in early 2021 that pitted Podo against Anchisaurus polyzelus.
Some 35,000 people had a say, and Podo took 60 percent of the vote, according to the AP.
Who discovered it?
Mignon Talbot, who ran the geology and geography department at Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley from 1904 to 1935. She was out walking with her sister, Ellen, in 1910 when she noticed a sandstone boulder on a farm field that had been split open, with each part revealing bones of a dinosaur that later studies found had been about three feet long and existed in the region about 180 million to 195 million years ago.
Talbot described her find at a Pittsburgh conference in December 1910, then in a short paper in the American Journal of Science in June 1911. “The bones are hollow and the whole framework is very light and delicate,” she wrote. Between the two reports, Talbot decided that Podo was likely a meat-eater, not an herbivore.
Talbot is believed to have been the first woman to find and describe a non-bird dinosaur.
OK, so it didn’t fly. How “fleet” was Podo?
Experts suggest the dinosaur, though small, had strong limbs with “grasping” hands and, based on its size and shape, would have been able to run nine to 12 miles per hour.
How many fossil remains were unearthed?
Just one, the fossilized bones found by Talbot.
What happened to that skeleton?
It perished in the 1917 fire that destroyed Mount Holyoke College’s Williston Hall, a loss that prompted a writer, Christopher Benfey, to observe that Podo “had the peculiar distinction of being the dinosaur that vanished twice, once in the Triassic period, and again a hundred and fifty million years later.”
That might actually have been as long as 200 million years ago, based on the deposits from which Podo emerged, beside the farmer's gravel bank.
Where can you see Podo today?
Though the actual skeleton was lost in that fire, the Beneski Museum at Amherst College has one of the few casts created from the original when Talbot sent it for study at the Peabody Museum of Natural History at Yale University. A scientist’s 1915 drawing offers a peek as well. At Yale, Richard Swann Lull drew what he thought Podo would have looked like back in the early Triassic period and created a model as well.
Talbot thought the model wore, as she put it, a “sardonic smile.”