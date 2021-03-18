Winter isn't going out without a fight.
A batch of steady rain is expected to change over into snow late Thursday into Friday morning, and the Berkshires could see enough snow to impact driving conditions. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., calls for a light accumulation, with greater amounts in the higher elevations of the Berkshires.
Rain is expected tomorrow, changing to snow from higher to lower elevations Thursday evening into the night. Highest totals of 2-4" expected over some of the higher terrain. Untreated roads could be slippery. pic.twitter.com/j8x1CkftVK— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) March 17, 2021
Whatever snow we get won't stick around long. Highs are expected to climb into the low 50s on Saturday — the first day of spring — and will reach nearly 60 on Sunday, the weather service predicted.