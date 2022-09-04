<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Old Navy Outlet to open at Lee Premium Outlets on Saturday

Earns Gap

An Old Navy Store is seen in Paramus, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2010. An Old Navy store opened at the Lee Premium Outlets in Lee on Saturday. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

LEE — An Old Navy outlet store will open at Lee Premium Outlets on Saturday, Sept. 10, bringing the chain store back to the area for the first time since its presence at the Berkshire Mall.

The Old Navy outlet will be located at 55 Premium Outlets Blvd. in Lee. Old Navy is a retailer that sells affordable clothing for a wide age range to accommodate the whole family.

A news release from Old Navy noted that the chain plans to open 30 stores, including three outlets, in smaller markets this year.

“As part of the brand’s growth strategy, Old Navy is focused on opening new stores in smaller markets to reach new customers who have had the opportunity to shop the brand online but haven’t had access to a local store,” the release reads.

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

