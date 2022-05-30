PITTSFIELD — On the day when veterans remember their comrades who fell in long-ago conflicts, many were thinking of another war which is happening right now.
The war in Ukraine began when Russia invaded that country three months ago, and like all the previous conflicts veterans have served in, it's been ugly and cruel. For some veterans, the current war brought up memories of what they had endured many years ago.
"I think everybody thinks of somebody who didn't come home with you," said Arnold Perras, the commander of VFW Post 448 in Pittsfield and special officer for Pittsfield's annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony, which took place Monday at Pittsfield Cemetery. "You even have dreams about things like that."
Perras, a Korean War veteran, said it's especially difficult for veterans who suffer from PTSD to watch scenes broadcast on television from the war in Ukraine.
"Sometime it's just seeing a scene where you feel like you're right there," Perras said, referring to the trauma veterans may have felt in a similar situation while in combat years ago. "It's like you've been shot out of a cannon."
"It's very disturbing," said Richard Kurek, a veteran of both the Army and the Air Force, who referenced Russia's Premier Vladimir Putin. "When you watch TV see all these people, thousands that have been killed over one man's ego."
"Sorrow, sympathy," said U.S. Army veteran Mike Bradley, who sang the national anthem a cappella at Monday's veterans remembrance event.
"I think about the carnage in the war in Ukraine," said Vietnam War veteran Bill Sturgeon, who was the featured speaker at Monday's event.
Asked what he felt about that carnage from a former soldier's point of view, Sturgeon said: "Hurt. Memorial Day has never been easy for me. I'm thinking back to all those kids who will be forever 19, and that's going to happen to them."
During his speech on Monday, Sturgeon's voice wavered slightly when he said, "at 75 I can still see the faces of the guys I served with in Vietnam that never saw their 21st birthdays. They will always be 19."
"As you can tell, I get very emotional," Sturgeon said after he had spoken. "It's over 51 years for me since I've been home, and every single Memorial Day it's been the same. It never goes away."
The ceremony at the cemetery took place following Pittsfield's annual Memorial Day parade, which formed at City Hall, then went down North Street to Wahconah Street, where it ended at the cemetery.
Representatives of several military organizations gathered in a circle at the cemetery then took turns dropping flowers into an urn each time the name of one of the 180 Berkshire County military veterans who have died since last Memorial Day were said aloud by Pittsfield's Veterans Services Officer John Herrera.
Leah Najimy, of Pittsfield, who attends college in South Carolina, sang a haunting rendition of the song "Hallaeluja," accompanied only with a ukulele.
A good portion of the people who gathered for the ceremony at the cemetery, especially the veterans, were senior citizens. One veteran, 98-year-old Don Sekler, served with the U.S. Marines in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
"I'm always the oldest guy," at these types of events, Sekler said with a slight smile.
Like the younger veterans, Sekler also had thoughts about the war in Ukraine.
"It's a sad story, that's all," he said. "I can't believe anybody can be that cruel."