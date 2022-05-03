As of filing deadline today, three are in the race for Berkshire district attorney, including incumbent Andrea Harrington

As of today's filing deadline, three candidates are in the running Berkshire district attorney.

Incumbent Andrea Harrington's spokesman confirmed Tuesday that she is seeking reelection. Harrington will go head-to-head in the primary with a fellow Democrat, Timothy Shugrue.

Robert Sullivan is running as an unrolled candidate for the top law enforcement job in the county.

Shugrue and Sullivan are former prosecutors who now work as defense lawyers. Shugrue ran for district attorney in 2004 against David Capeless, who had been appointed district attorney by then-Gov. Mitt Romney to serve out the remainder of Gerard D. Downing’s term.

Harrington, Sullivan and Shugrue each gathered signatures from voters registered in Pittsfield, City Clerk Michelle Benjamin said Tuesday, the final day for candidates to file nomination papers with local election officials.

The candidates needed to collect 1,000 certified signatures from voters living anywhere in Berkshire County to qualify for the ballot.

Nomination papers are next due to be filed with the secretary of the commonwealth by the end of the month.

Archives Harrington poised to be next Berkshire district attorney

Harrington, a Richmond attorney, was elected on a progressive platform in 2018, outpolling incumbent Paul Caccaviello, who first lost to Harrington in the Democratic primary, then mounted an unsuccessful write-in campaign.

She is seeking a second term. In early campaign statements, Sullivan has discussed his priorities and criticized various moves by Harrington during her first term. Shugrue has focused his campaign on his experience as a trial attorney.

According to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance, Harrington's reelection committee had $17,042 cash on hand at the end of March. Shugrue's campaign raised $43,166 in April, buoyed by a $25,000 loan from the candidate. Sullivan has $9,589 in his campaign account.