'One Book, One Community' shines light on rise in domestic violence reports

PITTSFIELD — Susan Birns was working on her thesis about domestic violence, interviewing survivors. That was about when her 12-year-old daughter, Sylvia, asked her for practical advice.

“Mom, how do I guarantee I don’t get into a violent relationship?” recalled Birns.

Quote In the past year, a hotline run by the Elizabeth Freeman Center has been getting 77 percent more calls about domestic and sexual violence than before the pandemic.

Birns, a board member of the Elizabeth Freeman Center, which provides help to people facing domestic violence, told her daughter there was no sure way to avoid a violent relationship. But she said it is important to watch for signs of control, such as attempts to isolate her. If so, a person should end the relationship as soon as those red flags appear.

Beyond the individual, one approach to reduce domestic violence is to educate the community, Birns believes.

“The first person that somebody discloses [their domestic violence story] to can have a huge impact on whether or not [the victim] keeps talking about it,” she said. Believing the victim and offering support are keys.

In the past year, a hotline run by the Freeman center has been getting 77 percent more calls about domestic and sexual violence than before the pandemic. Just a few months ago, Jillian Tatro, a North Adams resident, was killed by her husband.

That’s why, starting in October, the center will run a "One Book, One Community," a countywide effort to have reading groups engage with gender-based violence.

The topic will be explored through Tanya Selvaratnam’s book "Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence."

In 2018, Selvaratnam came forward, along with other women, to tell Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow of the New Yorker magazine about physical and psychological abuse experienced with Eric Schneiderman. Schneiderman was then New York State’s Attorney General and had become an outspoken advocate of the #MeToo movement, suing Harvey Weinstein’s company.

Last year she published a memoir recalling her experience. By discussing Selvaratnam’s book, organizers want to show domestic abuse can be committed by anyone. Schneiderman was educated, financially independent and had a successful career.

It also shows abuse can be perpetrated by supposed allies. “One of the realities is that a lot of [abusers] have Jekyll and Hyde personalities. Like Eric Schneiderman, they're horrible in their intimate relationship, but they look like the life of the party to the rest of the world,” said Birns.

About two dozen reading groups have formed and the easiest ones to join are attached to libraries. The Becket, North Adams, Sheffield, North Adams, Pittsfield, and Lenox libraries each have a group.

Birns said there is still time to form a group, as the discussions will take place between October, the National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and April. The center will provide a facilitator and a list of discussion questions. If buying the book is an issue for its members, the center can provide the book. On April 13, Selvaratnam will meet the readers through a Zoom seminar.

The goal is to create an environment where speaking out is easier.

“We want survivors to know that we're out here and we care and it's safe to come forward," she said. "We certainly want them to know about the Freeman center, whose services are free and confidential. We want abusers to know that the community doesn't welcome that kind of behavior, that we want to be a zero tolerance community.”