NEW MARLBOROUGH — A two-way battle for town constable is the only contested race on the ballot in Monday's annual town election.
Voters can cast ballots from noon to 7 p.m. at New Marlborough’s Town Hall, 807 Mill River Southfield Road.
David “Dave” Herrick, who is seeking another three-year term as constable, is facing a challenge from political newcomer William “Bill” West.
Herrick, who owns Mill River General Store in Great Barrington, has served as constable for about eight years, he said, winning reelection twice after taking over an unexpired term. He said he believes he has “done a good job” as constable, although he is “not actively politicking” and considers West a friend.
West said he decided to run because he wants to give back to the town and learn more about how it is run now that he is retired. He said he has experience working with local police chiefs as the owner of Paladin Firearms in New Marlborough.
Incumbent Moderator Barry Shapiro is running for another one-year term, and Robert Palmer, Tara B. White and Wendy Miller each is seeking reelection for three-year terms as cemetery commissioner, selectman and assessor, respectively.
Jordan J. Chretien seeks reelection for a three-year term on the Board of Health, and Matthew Wright is running for another one-year term as tree warden.
There are two candidates for three-year terms on the Finance Committee; incumbent Ivan Douglas Newman and newcomer Elizabeth Reynolds.
For Planning Board, incumbents Thomas Sebestyen and Jonathan B. James are seeking a five-year term and a two-year term, respectively.