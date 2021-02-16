GREAT BARRINGTON — Before diving Tuesday night into details of Great Barrington’s next budget — the start of many hours of debate in coming days — officials got a mountaintop view from their town manager.
Here are some of the peaks sketched for members of the Select Board and Finance Committee, meeting jointly on Zoom.
First, of the money coming in:
— Great Barrington expects its revenue for the year that starts July 1 to rise 6.6 percent to $34,914,680. Of that, $25,004,965 will come from local property taxes, an increase of $368,585, or 1.5 percent, over the current year.
According to Town Manager Mark A. Pruhenski, Great Barrington will also see $2,025,000 in local receipts from things like motor vehicle excise taxes, license, permit and inspection fees and meals taxes. That source of money flowing in includes taxes from retail marijuana sales, which came to $1,426,341 in the 2020 fiscal year.
The state’s contribution to town revenues for the coming year shows an anemic increase of 0.78 percent — a boost of $7,847 to $1,195,215, according to Pruhenski.
Now, here are highlights of how Great Barrington proposes, in this first budget draft, to spend its money in the next fiscal year:
— The town’s operating budget will rise 5.6 percent to $12,912,184, Pruhenski said. That compares to $12,223,502 in the current year.
The town’s assessment for the Berkshire Hills Regional School Budget would rise 4.9 percent to $18,432,734.
While those figures would go up, another budget category shows a sharp drop. The general fund capital budget proposed by Pruhenski and department heads is down 30.4 percent, to $2,536,280.
“We can catch up on some previously approved projects,” he said.
Work considered for the coming year would include street repairs, park improvements, creation of a municipal long-term parking lot abutting the Castle Street lot and continued efforts to remedy environmental degradation at the former Ried Cleaners building.
One proposed spending item would add a ticket kiosk at the town’s transfer station, allowing residents to buy tickets for trash disposal without having to make trips on weekdays to Town Hall, Pruhenski said.
Paying staff
In his presentation, Pruhenski explained to officials that his own budget includes some flexibility for salary adjustments during the course of the year. He explained that the town has struggled to replace exiting department heads because the pay structure does not provide an incentive for current employees to move up within their departments.
“It’s incredibly difficult, we’ve found, to attract people to these positions,” Pruhenski said. That included the retirement of Police Chief William Walsh. Pruhenski said that a sergeant in the department would have had to take a pay cut to move up to chief due to the loss of overtime.
The joint meeting closed with a salute from Stephen Bannon, the Select Board chair, who praised officials for making progress on what will be a marathon effort. “We have a lot more to go but we’re doing well,” he said.
The panels will meet again Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., with future joint budget sessions also scheduled for Feb. 24, March 2 and March 30.