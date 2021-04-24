Single motorcycle crash

One person was taken to Berkshire Medical Center following a single motorcycle crash on Government Drive Saturday afternoon. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY PITTSFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT

PITTSFIELD — Government Drive was closed Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crashed, sending one person to Berkshire Medical Center, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

Police said in a Tweet posted at 12:38 p.m. that the crash involved a single motorcycle. One person was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, and the extent of their injuries was not immediately disclosed.

The roadway was closed as the Traffic Unit remained to investigate, according to police.

This story may be updated.

Amanda Burke covers Pittsfield City Hall for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise. Find her on Twitter at @amandaburkec.