PITTSFIELD — Government Drive was closed Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crashed, sending one person to Berkshire Medical Center, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.
Police said in a Tweet posted at 12:38 p.m. that the crash involved a single motorcycle. One person was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, and the extent of their injuries was not immediately disclosed.
Government drive is currently closed due to a single motorcycle crash. One person transported to Berkshire medical Center. Traffic unit is on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/3dMfuO9jM1— Pittsfield Police (@PittsfieldPD) April 24, 2021
The roadway was closed as the Traffic Unit remained to investigate, according to police.
