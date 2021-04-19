NORTH ADAMS — One man was killed and at least one other person was injured Monday afternoon when a motorcycle collided with a car in front of Walmart on Curran Highway.
The victim is a 69-year-old man, said North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood. He has not yet been identified, pending notification of his family.
The accident happened in the southbound lane of Curran Highway, about 12:45 p.m. Multiple North Adams Police officers were at the scene, and two victims were taken to hospitals for emergency treatment — one to Berkshire Medical Center's north campus, the other to BMC in Pittsfield.
The southbound lane of Route 8 (Curran Highway) remained closed for an extended period.
The motorcycle was heading southbound and hit the passenger side of an older-model Toyota, which was turning left from the northbound lane into the southern Walmart entrance lane, Wood said.
Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction and Crime Scene investigators are expected to assist with the investigation, along with the North Adams Police Detective Bureau.