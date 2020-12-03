PITTSFIELD — After more than $2.6 million worth of work, a small bridge that carries vehicles across a sliver of Onota Lake — and had for years been one of Berkshire County’s Top 10 structurally deficient structures — will reopen Friday.
The Lakeway Drive span was closed in August to allow a construction crew hired by the state Department of Transportation to place new concrete abutments, beams and railing.
The small bridge had been rated one of the worst in the region and in 2017 was chronicled in a series in The Eagle on structurally deficient spans in Berkshire County.
The original 39-foot bridge dates to 1936 and allows travelers to cross a small body of water along the northeast section of Onota Lake. It is owned by the city. The rebuilt bridge is scheduled to open late Friday afternoon. It replaces a temporary crossing that’s been in place for more than eight years.
While the bridge will go back into use, more work lies ahead. According to the DOT, additional improvements will include new paving, road markings and the removal of a detour now in place at the Controy Pavilion. Those steps will be finished in the spring, the DOT said in a statement Wednesday.
Work was done by New England Infrastructure of Hudson, the DOT said, at a cost of $2,688,888.