BECKET — One person was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 20 early Monday morning.
The wreck occurred around 4:45 a.m. on the highway just before the Becket Woods development, east of Jacob's Pillow, said an official with the Becket Ambulance Department.
The ambulance official and the Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirmed that the driver of the vehicle died. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.
Further details were not immediately available.
The Becket Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.