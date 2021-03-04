A few days after Rick Bua was admitted to Berkshire Medical Center with COVID-19 symptoms last year, Massachusetts officials reassured residents that transmission risk from the virus was low.
“On the West Coast, they do have community level transmission,” Dr. Monica Bharel, the state’s public health commissioner, said March 4. “At this point, we don’t have evidence of that here in Massachusetts.”
Three days later, Bua’s test came back positive. Among the 13 cases identified in Massachusetts, he was the only one without a link to a known outbreak. “I was nowhere near the first patient that had the virus,” he said. “The virus was here last winter. But I was the first person [in Massachusetts] who tested positive for community spread.”
Bua, a 67-year old cancer survivor, pulled through the coronavirus.
One year later, he drove from his home in Clarksburg back down to Pittsfield, the same route he had taken to the hospital when he was sick. Back then, he had been in the grip of the virus: sweating, shaking and feverish.
This time, he was on his way to get his vaccine. “This is huge,” he said. “It’s ironic, too. I’m getting the vaccine here in Pittsfield, where I was hospitalized, where I got my chemo treatments. Driving here, I was just happy I didn’t have to pull into the cancer infusion center.”
Bua’s diagnosis a year ago was momentous for local public health officials, a sign that the virus was spreading and their lives were about to be turned upside down. His vaccination marks another turning point: For the first time, public health experts can see a path back to normal life.
“It’s so special,” said Leslie Drager, lead public health nurse with the Berkshire Public Health Alliance. Drager traced Bua’s case last year, and she gave Bua his vaccine at Berkshire Community College on Thursday.
For Drager and so many others, Bua’s test last year marked a beginning. For Bua, though, March 2020 was also an ending.
Just weeks earlier, he had finished an aggressive round chemotherapy for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He emerged from the treatment ready to return to the things that he loved, like basketball games.
“I was thinking about what it was going to be like, when I was off chemo," he said. "Getting my taste back, my energy back."
In the week that followed, though, he began to feel unwell. When he fainted in the bathroom, his wife called 9-1-1. At the time Bua was first admitted to the hospital, federal guidelines about who was eligible to be tested – and his lack of a clear connection to any of the ongoing outbreaks – meant the state denied two requests from the hospital to test him.
They finally let him get swabbed March 5, after health officials realized two other people from a recent basketball game had also been admitted to the hospital. “I was so sick,” he said. “I would rather have stayed on chemotherapy than felt that way. But I just thought I had the flu.”
When he tested positive, Bua had one advantage over people who got sick later: He had no idea how deadly the virus could be.
“We weren’t hearing about people passing away from the virus,” he said. “So I wasn’t scared.”
The disease still took its toll. Even after the most aggressive symptoms subsided, he was left with fatigue that made walking a few steps to the bathroom a challenge. And when his wife finally picked him up two weeks later, he emerged to a different world.
On the day Bua entered the hospital, there were fewer than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, kids were in schools and life looked relatively normal. By the time he left, nearly 3,000 people had tested positive, workplaces had closed and large swaths of the U.S. were barreling toward shutdowns.
On the drive home, Bua noticed that gas prices had plummeted.
“I don’t think we met 10 cars on that Saturday afternoon,” he said. “It was like my whole world had changed.”
Over the next year, Rick and Debbie Bua experienced quarantine more or less like everyone else. They wore masks, distanced and hit pause on their retirement plans. In October, they went back for a follow-up with Bua’s pulmonologist, where they finally met the voice that had guided them through the process. That was Drager.
“I was in Boston for my daughter’s volleyball tournament, when I got a call from [Berkshire Health Systems]," she remembered. "They said ‘We have our first Covid patient.'"
That phone call was the moment Drager realized that the pandemic was going to change her life. From Boston, Drager called one of her public health nurses and asked her to go into Bua’s room, so Drager could start contact tracing over speakerphone.
“I said, ‘I need you to get yourself gowned and goggled and go into Rick’s room,’” Drager recalled. “I think she was a little bit scared. It was the first patient.”
After that interview, Drager kept in frequent contact with him and his wife, who was in quarantine at home without any symptoms.
“You bond with certain patients,” Drager said. “I bonded with Rick. He was so forthcoming with information. He wanted to help us find everybody he’d been in contact with, to make sure they were protected.”
Two months after Drager and Bua met in person at the hospital, the first vaccines rolled into Berkshire County. And on Thursday, Bua rolled up his sleeve and let Drager jab him with a needle.
Debbie, who was also vaccinated Thursday, said they were lucky to secure slots. When the appointment confirmation went through, she cried. “That was like, ‘It’s almost over,’” she said. “And then all the memories came back.”
Debbie talks about last March as though it were yesterday. She remembers the Baker administration dismissing the idea that there was community spread. She remembers President Trump saying the virus would disappear, and then that it would be gone by Easter.
“Easter came,” she said. “Now Easter’s coming again.”
Most of all, she remembers those two weeks when her husband was in the hospital, the terrifying wait that so many families have since experienced.
She turned off the television at the suggestion of Dr. Clarisse Kilayko, who had diagnosed her husband. First, she wanted to avoid watching officials claim the virus was not serious. Later, as the virus spread, the distance was about protecting herself. She knew there was a family behind every number that flashed on cable television.
“I couldn’t do it anymore,” she said. “It was starting to build up, more cases. And I knew what they were going through.”
A year later, she wishes things could have been different, that her husband could have been tested sooner, that the federal government had taken the virus seriously and prevented so much suffering. She and her husband are mourning two close friends they lost, including one who died just weeks ago.
As she waits after her shot in the field house at BCC, vaccine card in hand, Debbie comes close to tears. But the wrenching moments of reflection have a silver lining. Rick Bua is healthy, and his body is already lining up strong defenses in case the virus tries to strike again.
“I feel as good as I did before the cancer, before the chemo, before COVID,” he said. “I feel fantastic.”
In a year of tragedy, their story, at least, has a happy ending.