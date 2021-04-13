As family members, elected officials and members of law enforcement paid respects Tuesday to William “Billy” Evans, many took to social media to express condolences for the slain U.S. Capitol Police officer from North Adams.
Images of Evans’ children — Logan, 9, and Abigail, 7 — were especially touching to viewers.
This is devastating beyond words. Logan is age 9 and Abigail just 7. pic.twitter.com/3DQyNRMJPC— Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) April 13, 2021
President Biden picks up a Capitol dome toy and hands it back to Abigail, Officer Evans' daughter pic.twitter.com/oKjyeYOijb— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 13, 2021
Verified @gofundme to help Officer Evans’ children, if you can afford to help:https://t.co/AakSmS7eEA https://t.co/jaoEGWlrJd— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 13, 2021
In one widely shared clip, Abigail Evans wiped tears from the eyes of her mother, Shannon Terranova, as the U.S. Army Chorus Quarter sang “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”
The young daughter of fallen Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans wipes her mother's tears as her father lies in honor. https://t.co/LoNB8DVJRc pic.twitter.com/T8KRuYQENN— ABC News (@ABC) April 13, 2021
Elected officials from Massachusetts also expressed their support for Evans and his family.
US Capitol Police Officer and Berkshire County's own William ‘Billy’ F. Evans was an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police, who died in the line of duty protecting the US Capitol. Today, we join all Americans in mourning the tragic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes.— Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) April 13, 2021
Today we honor @CapitolPolice Officer Billy Evans, a Massachusetts hero who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our Capitol. We are forever in his debt. https://t.co/qA3g9IGjcH— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 13, 2021
Officer William “Billy” Evans was a true American hero who gave everything defending his country and the sacred institution of democracy. All of us in Congress - members and staff - are forever grateful for Officer Evans’s service and sacrifice.— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) April 13, 2021