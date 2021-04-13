Capitol Lockdown Officer Killed

President Joe Biden speaks with Shannon Terranova, mother of the children of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, Logan Evans and Abigail Evans, right, at a memorial service in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Washington.

 Drew Angerer - pool, Pool Getty Images North America

As family members, elected officials and members of law enforcement paid respects Tuesday to William “Billy” Evans, many took to social media to express condolences for the slain U.S. Capitol Police officer from North Adams.

Images of Evans’ children — Logan, 9, and Abigail, 7 — were especially touching to viewers.

In one widely shared clip, Abigail Evans wiped tears from the eyes of her mother, Shannon Terranova, as the U.S. Army Chorus Quarter sang “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Elected officials from Massachusetts also expressed their support for Evans and his family.

Danny Jin, a Report for America corps member, is The Eagle's Statehouse news reporter.

Statehouse Reporter

Danny Jin is the Eagle's Statehouse reporter. A graduate of Williams College, he previously interned at the Eagle and The Christian Science Monitor. Danny can be reached at djin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter at @djinreports.