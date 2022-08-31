Planning to barbecue at Onota Lake this weekend? Better bring your own grill

PITTSFIELD — One by one, the public grills used by picnickers at Pittsfield’s Onota Lake have bowed out.
Some rusted. Some were vandalized.
For would-be barbecue events, the picnic area at the popular lake is now officially "bring your own."
James McGrath, Pittsfield’s parks manager, said there used to be between eight and 10 grills at Onota Lake. “Now, because of vandalism and some grills just rotted out because of weather, we don’t have as many. I do believe that some are still there,” he said.
On a walk around Onota Lake’s picnic areas, The Eagle found no functioning grills between the northernmost parking lot and the southern boat launch. Left behind were the poles on which the grills once rested.
Of the 15 grilling sites, one seemed to have been vandalized.
McGrath said replacement grills will be installed before the next summer season. “It’s something the department has talked about as a desired improvement for 2023," he said. "This would be just normal replacement activity within the budget.”
McGrath encourages people to bring their own grills, with some restrictions. “We would only ask that people clean [up] after themselves and extinguish the charcoal."
The use of charcoal is allowed, but not gas, McGrath said, for the safety of park patrons. "A gas canister is dangerous when misused,” he said.